12-year-old girl bought 5 stun-guns to sell at middle school, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above is a file image.
A 12-year-old girl was caught with two stun-guns at school Friday in Tampa, police say.
A school resource officer at Coleman Middle School removed the child from class after getting a heads-up from another employee who'd been alerted by students.
Investigators say the girl admitted to buying five electric stun-guns online and bringing them to school to sell. She said she already sold three of them on Thursday, authorities explained.
"The three stun-guns reported to have been sold are still outstanding at the
time of this writing," A Tampa police spokesperson wrote in a statement. "However, the School Resource Officer has been in contact with the cooperative parents of the other students to search for and provide the items to the Tampa Police Department as evidence."
The girl was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
"There was no threat made to any individual or the school itself," police added.
