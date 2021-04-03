The man is charged with two counts of battery and one count of disrupting a school function.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A long-term substitute teacher was arrested after the Haines City Police Department said he got into a physical altercation with two students at Boone Middle School.

David Sierra, 52, is accused of grabbing one student and kneeing him repeatedly in the face. He's also accused of chasing down another student who was trying to help stop the attack, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say Sierra was working with another full-time teacher when the altercation began. According to police, that teacher had left her desk to make copies. While she was away, the first student and Sierra got into an argument, police said.

Then, Sierra began yelling at the student just "one inch" from his face, officers said. Sierra is accused of yelling obscenities at the student while belittling him in front of the class, according to the police department.

That's when the teacher saw what was happening from another room and jumped in to try and deescalate the situation, officers said.

At one point during the altercation, the student yelled at Sierra to get away from him, police said. That's when Sierra grabbed the student in the neck and shoulder area and kneed him multiple times in the face and chest, according to police.

The teacher tried to pull the student away from Sierra but was not able to and they both fell on the ground, the police department said.

At that point, the second student tried to jump in and help by pulling Sierra off the first student, police said. Police said Sierra grabbed the second student but the student punched him to get away. Then, the second student ran out of the classroom to escape the situation, officers said.

Police said Sierra then chased the second student outside. The student was able to get away and run back into the classroom where the teacher locked the door, according to police.

Sierra tried to get in, but could not get through the locked door, according to officers.

"Educators are expected to be deescalating, stabilizing forces in our

schools," Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. "In this case, we had one who lived up to those standards and one who was instead, the antagonist. I commend the teacher for having the courage to step in to protect a student from someone nearly three times her size. I am once again appreciative of Polk County Schools for their cooperation and commitment to promote a safe and positive learning environment."

Sierra was immediately terminated by Polk County Schools following Wednesday's incident after working as a long-term sub at Boone Middle School since Jan.16.

"We are shocked and appalled by the incident that has occurred at Boone Middle School," wrote Jacqueline Byrd, superintendent for Polk County Schools, in a statement. "As educators, we are held to a higher standard. We must treat every child entrusted to our care with the utmost compassion and respect. We must represent our profession with dignity and pride. We must set an example for our students, our colleagues and our community at all times. Any failure to do so simply will not be tolerated. Period. My staff will move forward with immediately terminating this employee, and we will report the incident that occurred at Boone to the Office of Professional Practices. To my employees and to my community, be assured that Polk County Public Schools has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. Employees who engage in anything less than professional behavior will face serious consequences. We thank the Haines City Police Department for their assistance in addressing this situation."

Sierra is charged with two counts of battery and one count of disrupting a school function.