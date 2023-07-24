Police: 3 suitcases full of human remains found in Delray Beach; investigation underway

Police describe the human remains as belonging to a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair and around 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach are searching for answers after three suitcases were found Friday with human remains inside.

A Facebook post from the Delray Beach Police Department explains officers responded to the area of Palm Trial after a person called 911 after seeing "something strange" in the Intracoastal waterway.

Once detectives were on scene, they reportedly found a suitcase in the water with human remains inside.

A short time later, two other suitcases were also found nearby with human remains inside, the agency explains in the post.

Police describe the human remains as belonging to a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair and around 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

"She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts," the post reads in part.

Anyone with information about the remains found is asked to call Delray Beach Police Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A few states away in Texas, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call days earlier for a suspicious package, CBS News reports.

People were reportedly outside feeding animals when they found a duffel bag with what looked like human remains inside.

"The first inclination, of course, is to assume that it's a homicide scene," Sheriff Javier Salazar said previously during a press conference. "At this point, all we really know is that we've got partial human remains out here."

The sheriff explained there was no noticeable effort made to hide the body outside of putting it into the bag. The gender and identity of the person is unknown at this time.