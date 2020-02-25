SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says one of his deputies was killed in the line when he was ambushed by a suspect Tuesday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that our brother, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, died from wounds suffered in a shooting," Dennis announced.

The situation happened at a home at 3120 on the Thomas Sumter Highway, which is between Sumter and Dalzell. Dennis said officers were attempting to serve an eviction order at the home.

Officers say the suspect fired multiple shots, striking Gillette in the chest. No other deputies were injured.

Dennis said Gillette was wearing a vest.

Deputies returned fired, killing the suspect. The suspect has not yet been identified pending the notification of next of kin.

Gillette was 37-year-old and had been a deputy since 2013. He had a wife and an 11-year-old son. "We ask for you to keep them in your prayers," Dennis said.

"Our deepest condolences and prayers are with his family," Dennis said. "Gillette was one who loved what he did. He loved life."

Gillette was also an Air Force veteran. Dennis said an online fundraiser has been set up for him at Serve and Connect's website.

Gillette is the first Sumter County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1996, when Charlie Kubala was also shot and killed.

This is a breaking news story. WLTX will post updates as they become available.