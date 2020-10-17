Florida sheriff: Missing woman could be with man accused of killing family member

Victoria "Vicky" Thomas is said to be in danger.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's office is asking the public for help to find a missing woman who could be with a man accused of killing a family member early Saturday morning.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says Victoria "Vicky" Thomas is believed to have been abducted by Samuel Marvin Thomas, who goes by "Sam" or "Bam-Bam."

Samuel Thomas is accused of breaking into Victoria Thomas' home around 6:30 a.m. in the Bevilles Corner area. After killing a family member, the sheriff's office says the man abducted the woman.

It's believed they could be traveling in a 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with a tan trim. Vicky Thomas is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

