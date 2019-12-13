SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — In a statement, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it's investigating a case of a horse being killed.

"We are currently investigating an animal cruelty case that involved a horse being stolen and harvested for meat, from the Sumterville area. Although this is the only incident in Sumter County, through the investigation we have learned it is on the rise throughout the state," the agency said.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is taking proactive measures, performing extra patrols on properties that house livestock. To have your property added to the list please contact Analyst Billy Bowles at 352-569-1695," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

Horse owner Tamara Weaver told Orlando station WKMG that their beloved horse Jayda was found dead near where they boarded her. The CBS affiliate also spoke with another family in Marion County that claims their horse was slaughtered for its meat, too.

In Manatee County, the sheriff's office announced groups are raising the reward for information in a horse theft and slaughter case there earlier this month.

