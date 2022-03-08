Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say

He threatened to shoot but didn't actually appear to be armed, according to investigators.

TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa.

Deputies say the thief jumped over a counter and demanded money from the tellers while making threats to open fire, though no gun was ever seen. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

He ran off with an undisclosed amount of money, investigators said.

The sheriff's office described him as a thin Black man, who is between 5'10" and 6' tall. He is believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s.

Authorities say he wore white Nike Air sneakers with a purple-and-blue design. In a news release, deputies say he had on gray pants, a Space Jam black t-shirt, a green zip-up jacket, gray neck gator, clear plastic gloves and a pink cloth on his head.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, he had not been captured by law enforcement.

"Not only did this criminal take off with money that was not his to have, but he also stole employees' and customers' peace of mind in a place of business," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "Detectives are working diligently to identify him and I ask anyone who may recognize the suspect to please come forward."