Hillsborough County deputies release video of man they say robbed somebody after the Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a man they are looking for after they say he robbed somebody following the Super Bowl.

The video shows him wearing a #45 jersey.

Deputies said it all started around 3:30 a.m. after the game when the man he is accused of robbing was leaving a Super Bowl celebration in Ybor City. That's when two men, one who is seen in the video, offered to give that the other man a ride, according to investigators.

They drove him to the corner of Hartford Street and South 70th Street, ordered him to get out of the car and pointed guns at him, deputies said. They demanded he give them his jewelry, according to deputies.

The man gave them what they asked for, but one gunman shot him anyway before driving off, according to the sheriff's office.

“This suspect turned a night of celebrating into a night of terror for the victim he robbed and shot,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We want to find this individual immediately, and we are asking anyone who may have seen him the night of the big game to reach out to our detectives.”

Detectives are asking anyone who has information or who recognizes the man in the video to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.