SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed robbery suspect accused of stealing cash from a gas station.

The sheriff’s office said around 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 8 the man entered the Kwik Stop gas station and convenience store at 353 Phillippe Landing in Safety Harbor.

Surveillance video shows the man robbing the store clerk at gunpoint.

He was wearing an orange and black sweatshirt hoodie, a mask, tan cargo pants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (727)582-6129. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward and can choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(800)873-8477. They can also report the information online.

