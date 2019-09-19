BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police confirmed Thursday that there were two bodies in a burned car found earlier this week behind a warehouse on Tonawanda Street in the Black Rock neighborhood.

Police said that the vehicle completely incinerated, with nothing more than ashes for contents and that it is now considered a homicide case.

Police said they are seeking two people of interest shown in surveillance video leading a child, believed to be the one later found on a west side porch, from the vehicle as it bursts into flames.

They confirmed the burned vehicle is the same one rented to the parents of Noelvin Valentin, who was discovered asleep in a cardboard box on a porch on Potomac Avenue Monday morning. The family had traveled to Buffalo with a third person. The parents of Noelvin Valentin and that third person are still missing.

Police said the grandparents of Noelvin Valentin flew from Orlando to Buffalo that day, once reports of the story went viral, to identify the 3-year-old.

The grandparents are in the process of seeking custody of the child, hoping to bring him back to Florida as soon as they can. Another Family Court hearing on the matter is set for next month.

