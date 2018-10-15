LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Police Department released surveillance video Monday morning of Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn shooting a man trying to steal a hatchet from the military surplus store he owns.

The footage from Oct. 3 shows Dunn holding a gun while he and Cristobal Lopez approach the door of Vets Army & Navy Surplus on North Florida Avenue. It then appears to show Dunn grab Lopez's left shoulder as Lopez was trying to open the door. Dunn then grabs Lopez's shirt before firing his gun.

Police said when they arrived, they found Lopez, 50, at the store's entrance with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly afterward.

No arrests have been made.

Police Chief Larry Giddens released the below statement on Oct. 4.

"We have received multiple requests for comments, reports, surveillance videos and evidence regarding the shooting at the Vets Army Navy Surplus store. Please understand this is an ongoing criminal investigation. We are working with the State Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiners Office, two wonderfully reputable agencies, to ensure this investigation is done in the most transparent, professional way possible. Until the investigation is complete, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

