COOPER CITY, Fla.—After following an elderly woman around a Cooper City grocery store, a suspected thief swipes her wallet and goes on to spend hundreds of dollars on the stolen credit card.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to their Facebook page showing a woman shopping close to the victim and grabbing her wallet when the victim steps away from her cart to shop.

After the suspect grabs the wallet she ditches her cart and leaves the store, said deputies.

Later that day the victim’s credit card showed a $462 charge at a Macy’s in Pembroke Pines and was once again caught by security video as she spent $256 at Target using the victim’s debit card, according to the law enforcement.

