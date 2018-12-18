Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies arrested eight people in three-day operation combating retail theft in Sarasota and along South Tamiami Trail in Venice. And, one arrest was especially memorable.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight says he hopes by saturating heavily-populated retail areas, his deputies can send a strong message that criminal behavior isn't welcome there.

“Criminals like these have a complete disregard for others and are often fueled by addiction and other related issues," Knight said.

Deputies made eight arrests and filed 24 charges. Altogether, these criminals have 93 prior charges and 15 prior convictions.

Devin Roman, 24, of Sarasota, is charged with attempted grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Priscilla Palmer, 56, of Port Charlotte, is charged with attempted dealing in stolen property, principal to dealing in stolen property, possession of narcotic equipment, and violation of probation.

Christopher Kay, 34, of Port Charlotte, is charged with dealing in stolen property, principal to dealing in stolen property, and possession of narcotic equipment.

Danielle Ahearn, 23, of Sarasota, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, and possession of narcotic equipment.

Bailey Curtis, 20, of Sarasota, is charged with petit theft.

Ryan Trubey, 40, of Sarasota, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petit theft.

Jacqueline Serrano, 50, of Sarasota, is charged with petit theft.

Easter Goodman, 29, of Bradenton, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude, resisting without violence, two counts of petit theft, and driving while license is suspended.

Surveillance footage from the sheriff's office shows Goodman running from a deputy after she allegedly shoplifted from several stores at the University Town Center Mall.

The video shows she got into the car, and it struck the deputy.

Detectives found Goodman in Bradenton, where she was arrested by Manatee County deputies.

The deputy suffered a minor injury, according to the sheriff's office.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

