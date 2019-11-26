MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Former “Survivor” contestant and Germantown resident Silas Gaither is facing rape and aggravated assault charges.
Gaither was arrested Monday in Shelby County, Tennessee. A grand jury indicted Gaither over an alleged May 2018 incident. Details of the incident have not been released.
He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail on Tuesday morning.
Gaither was on Survivor in the 2001-02 season and voted off at the end of the 6th episode.
His next court appearance is set for January 9, 2020.
(Story via TEGNA sister-station WATN)
What other people are reading right now:
- Classrooms in Crisis: Tampa Bay area teachers are being injured by students
- Burned koala, whose rescue from wildfire was caught on video, has died
- Trump signs bill into law making animal cruelty a federal felony
- Prosthetic legs stolen from double-amputee high school wrestler
- Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder for stabbing his grandmother to death, police say
- 'We're still here:' Seminole Tribe shares dark history of Egmont Key