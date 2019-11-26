MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Former “Survivor” contestant and Germantown resident Silas Gaither is facing rape and aggravated assault charges.

Gaither was arrested Monday in Shelby County, Tennessee. A grand jury indicted Gaither over an alleged May 2018 incident. Details of the incident have not been released.

He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail on Tuesday morning.

Gaither was on Survivor in the 2001-02 season and voted off at the end of the 6th episode.

His next court appearance is set for January 9, 2020.

(Story via TEGNA sister-station WATN)



What other people are reading right now: