TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have identified a suspect in the Wednesday night shooting that left a man brain dead.

Police say Steven Williams, 18, was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Williams and the victim know each other, police say.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 46th Street and Busch Boulevard, police said. It started as a domestic dispute. The victim was in the front passenger seat when he was shot by someone in the backseat.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was declared brain dead. Police say he remains on life support while his family makes arrangements for organ donation.

The investigation continues.

