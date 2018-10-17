A homeless man has been arrested in the deaths of two people found dead in an alley, St. Petersburg police said.

Charles Edward Hixon Jr., 30, is being charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kenneth Leo Shook, 35, and Cheryl Lee Casey, 58.

Their bodies were found in an alley off 14th Avenue S. on Tuesday.

Police said Tuesday the deaths possibly had "drug overtones."

Dixon was released from prison in April in a 2009 robbery, police said.

