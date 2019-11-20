After a full confession, Michigan State Police believe they have found the killer in a 1986 cold case.

Wilda Wilkinson was found dead in her home in Bangor back in 1986. Detectives reopened the case in 2010.

In March of 2019, new DNA evidence linking Robert Waite to the case was found. He was one of the initial suspects in the murder. Detectives interviewed Waite in a Florida prison, where he gave a full confession to the crime.

Waite was brought back from Florida to Van Buren County for a court appearance on November 20.

This is not the first arrest in the case. In March of 2019, detectives arrested Michael Leon Curry in California in connection to the death, after police say he confessed to the crime. But, the first-degree murder charge was dropped in May following the DNA analysis.

