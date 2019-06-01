HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 20-year-old man charged with capital murder for his involvement in Jazmine Barnes' death appeared in PC Court early Sunday morning.

Eric Black Jr. admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the 7-year-old's murder, a judge said in court.

Eric Black Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/OlmqMlb3ES — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2019

Black allegedly told investigators his passenger, identified in court as Larry W. was the one shot at Barnes and her family.

Officials have not confirmed a second arrest. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Sunday at 2 p.m. to provide more information on this case.

According to information read in court, Black and Larry W. mistakenly targeted the wrong vehicle. They did not realize they had the wrong vehicle until they saw it on the news later in the day.

All evidence gathered so far in the Jazmine Barnes Homicide case supports investigators’ strong belief that she and her family were innocent victims. #JusticeforJazmine #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2019

RAW VIDEO: Suspect in Jasmine Barnes' murder appears in PC Court

Black and Larry W. were identified by an anonymous source who directly emailed Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The source told Sheriff Gonzalez that the two suspects were not in a red pickup truck like originally thought, but they were driving a rental car, later identified as a dark-colored Kia.

READ: Deputies looking for 4-door red pickup in fatal shooting of 7-year-old

There was no mention of a red pickup truck during PC court.

HOW WAS ERIC BLACK ARRESTED?

Black was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 5. after a deputy pulled him over near the intersection of Woodforest and Beltway 8 for not signaling when he made a lane change, according to court documents. The deputy approached his vehicle and asked him for his license and registration. When Black opened the glove compartment, the deputy noticed a plastic bag of marijuana.

The deputy then asked Black to exit the vehicle. More marijuana was found on Black and inside his car. He was arrested and taken into custody for possession without incident.

Homicide investigators spoke with Black while in custody and he allegedly admitted to being involved with Barnes' murder. Black, who was driving a dark-colored Kia, said Larry W. spotted Barnes' mother's car and mistakenly took it for another vehicle they encountered the night before.

Barnes said Larry W. pulled out a gun and at started shooting at Barnes and her family.

Barnes was shot in the head, a medical examiner confirmed. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington was hit in the arm.

Black returned the dark-colored Kia the day after the shooting and got a different rental, according to court documents.

The same day of his arrest, Black told investigators that the gun used in the shooting was at his home. He signed a consent to search his house and that's when investigators found a 9mm pistol consistent to the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Black was given no bail.

After learning of the arrest of Black, Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement thanking the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and all other law enforcement involved, for their hard work.

"This should serve as a warning to all violent offenders who prey on our community: The color of your skin, how much money you make - these things don’t matter when law enforcement will find you, eventually."

Sheriff Gonzalez also released a statement saying that he is grateful to all the dedicated investigators and tipsters who assisted his department with this case.

"Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress."

Black's next court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m.

