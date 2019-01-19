A man who authorities say killed his wife and reportedly admitted to killing three members of his wife's family in Tarpon Springs is headed back to Florida.

Late Friday, Shelby John Nealy, who also goes by the name Shelby Svensen, was released from Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland, Ohio, in preparation for being returned to Florida to be charged in the deaths, jail officials said.

Nealy is accused of killing 71-year-old Richard Louis Ivancic, 59-year-old Laura Ann Ivancic, and 25-year-old Nicholas James Ivancic. The body of Jamie Ivancic, 21, was found buried in a yard at Port Richey home a couple of days later.

Nealy was arrested in Lakeland, Ohio.

