CYPRESS, Texas — One person is dead and one injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cypress church.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said 62-year-old Arthur Edigin shot five to six times into a vehicle his estranged wife and daughter were in outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 11507 Huffmeister Road.

Deputies said Edigin's 66-year-old estranged wife was killed and his 31-year-old daughter is in critical condition. Officials believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Deputies are searching for Edigin who is described as 5-foot-4, 144 pounds and is driving a white 2008 Suburban with a damaged right front quarter panel.

