Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a man shot at them and tried to run over two deputies Sunday.

Troopers said Travis Lovett, 22, tried to run over two Citrus County deputies as they chased after him for reports of a stolen car.

Troopers joined the pursuit and followed Lovett into Hernando County. Lovett pointed a handgun out of the window and shot at troopers, according to law enforcement. The cruiser’s windshield was hit during the shooting.

The chase ended in Sumter County when the vehicle Lovett was in crashed, investigators said. Lovett wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said Lovett was taken to the hospital but didn’t give an update on his condition.

