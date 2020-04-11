Five suspects are facing felony drug charges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An estimated $150,000 of suspected cocaine was seized in a drug bust near an elementary school in Franklinton this week.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said its investigation found that drug dealers were selling cocaine and fentanyl less than 1,000 feet from Avondale Elementary School.

A suspect's home was raided in the 100 block of Hawkes Avenue.

Along with the one-and-a-half kilograms of suspected cocaine that was seized, investigators also found nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana, firearms and $19,000 in cash.

Five suspects are facing felony drug charges.