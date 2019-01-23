ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An undercover Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy was injured by a suspected drunk driver early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of 37th Street South and 11th Avenue South.

Derrick Taylor, 34, of St. Petersburg is charged with driving under the influence with property damage. He was also cited for not wearing a seat belt and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Investigators said the deputy was driving his unmarked 2007 Dodge Magnum northbound on 37th Street South. According to the sheriff’s office, Taylor was driving his 2013 Nissan Altima westbound on 11th Avenue South approaching 37th Street South. He failed to stop at stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the deputy’s Magnum, deputies said.

Paramedics took both the deputy and Taylor to an area hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators said Taylor showed signs of impairment at the scene and after his release from the hospital. He was arrested afterward and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.