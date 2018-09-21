MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.—There appears to be a team of cigarette bandits running loose in Manatee County.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office officials said three suspects went behind the counter of a Shell convenience store and filled three large garbage bags with cigarettes Sept. 7.

The suspects then fled the store in a gray four-door sedan, according to deputies.

Deputies released surveillance video of the Sept 7 a few weeks later.

Now, Palmetto police believe the same trio did the same thing early Friday.

About 4:30 a.m., three suspects went to a 7-Eleven in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue W. in Palmetto, carrying a garbage can and trash bags. They frightened the clerk, who went to the back of the store, then went behind the counter and filled up the can and bag with cigarettes.

This time, they fled in a black Jeep Patriot last seen heading north on U.S. Highway 41.

Palmetto police say they believe the same suspects committed both crimes, and they are working with Manatee deputies to find the thieves.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011, Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

