MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.—An east Manatee County convenience store is down three large garbage bags of cigarettes.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office officials said three suspects went behind the counter of a Shell convenience store and filled three large garbage bags with cigarettes Sept. 7.

Deputies released surveillance video of the event a few weeks later.

The suspects then fled the store in a gray four-door sedan, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

