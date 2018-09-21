The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate two sexual battery suspects.

The assault happened in a vehicle at Quality Inn & Suites, 10007 Princess Palm Ave., near Brandon, on Sept. 15.

A surveillance camera captured images of the two suspects.

The first is a black man in his mid- to late 20s, approx. 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a large build. He has long black dreadlocks, a goatee and mustache and a possible scar or tattoo under right eye. He possibly has gold teeth.

The second suspect is a black man, early to mid-20s, about 5 feet,10 inches tall with a thin build. He has a goatee.

The suspect vehicle is an unknown make and model 4-door vehicle, possibly gray and possibly with a leather interior and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP