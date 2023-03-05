Wanted man arrested in Sarasota, ending standoff

Dorian Brooks, 24, was wanted on multiple warrants in addition to a homicide charge, Sarasota police say.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Following an hourslong standoff, police were able to arrest a wanted man who barricaded himself inside a residence Wednesday afternoon, the police department said.

Dorian Brooks, 24, was wanted on multiple warrants in addition to the homicide charge, Sarasota police say. Working with the U.S. Marshals Service, police blocked off traffic at around 3 p.m.near the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Road — less than one mile from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Brooks was alone during the standoff and was not holding anyone hostage. He was arrested at around 10:45 p.m., police said in an update.

Back on Jan. 23, 2023, police say multiple individuals arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West in Bradenton to commit an armed robbery. The suspects are accused of firing more than 60 shots, hitting three people. A 23-year-old man later died on Jan. 31, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Four people have been arrested – and now Brooks. Two others are still wanted, including a 17-year-old.