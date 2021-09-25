SWAT Team members going door to door searching for Nassau County shooting suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manhunt is underway in Nassau County near Jacksonville after a Nassau County Sheriff's deputy was shot early Friday during a traffic stop. SWAT Team members are now going door to door searching for the suspect, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Twitter.
Sources tell First Coast News that a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K9 was also shot during the hunt or the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in this case. Deputies say McDowell is considered armed and dangerous.
He was last seen in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road, deputies say. Citizens in the area are asked to check any security cameras they have for signs of McDowell.
First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $5000 reward in the case.
