Man kills tourist protecting baby inside Florida restaurant, police say

Investigators say he picked the tourist at random.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his 1-year-old son, authorities said.

Investigators say Tamarius Blair David Jr. told them he shot 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield on Tuesday night because “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.

Detectives say David told them he walked into La Cerveceria restaurant and picked Wakefield out at random.

Wakefield's family says he stood up and got between David and his son, saying "He’s only a boy."

Police say David then shot Wakefield multiple times.