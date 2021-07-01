x
Crime

Former FSU wide receiver among 11 indicted for deadly 2018 nightclub shooting

The Miami Herald says Tamorrion Terry was indicted by a grand jury for the deadly shooting.
Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry (15) outruns North Carolina State cornerback Chris Ingram (7) to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

A former Florida State University wide receiver has been indicted by a grand jury, along with 10 others, for a deadly shooting that took place in 2018, as first reported by the Miami Herald.

The newspaper says Tamorrion Terry was indicted on charges related to a gang-related shooting at a Georgia nightclub that left a 21-year-old woman dead. 

The woman who was killed, Za’ Quavia Smith, was just one of at least seven people who were shot at the nightclub, according to the Miami Herald. 

The Herald says the shooting happened the summer before Terry was redshirted as a freshman at FSU. He would play in 31 games for FSU over the next three years he was there. 

Terry went undrafted in 2021 but signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. 

Then, according to NBC Sports, Terry was waived by the team the day before he was reported to have been indicted. 

