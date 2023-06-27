Tampa police: 3 armed teens arrested, 10 guns recovered

The arrests come after two other teens were arrested in connection to a June 14 shooting in a game room of the West River Boulevard apartments, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Three armed teenagers were arrested following an investigation into armed robberies on North Howard Avenue in Tampa, the police department said Tuesday.

The armed teens were arrested and a total of 10 guns were taken in by Tampa police officers Monday. The arrests come after two other teens were arrested in connection to a June 14 shooting in a game room of the West River Boulevard apartments, police said. As authorities began developing possible leads into that shooting, they learned that multiple, possibly armed, juveniles were also hanging out at an apartment at 2004 N. Howard Ave.

While surveilling the apartment, they witnessed multiple people exiting the building, police said. A 17-year-old was detained and was found to be armed with a 9mm handgun and another 17-year-old, armed with a Beretta .22 caliber handgun with the serial number removed, was also taken into custody.

More officers were monitoring the location and encountered four other individuals, according to Tampa police. During this incident, a 16-year-old armed with a handgun was also arrested. The other three were released.

Following the three arrests, officers obtained a probable cause search warrant for 2004 N. Howard Ave. in Apartment 208 and found seven firearms that were seen in plain view. Two of them were listed as stolen, Tampa police said in the news release.

"It is deeply concerning that these juveniles not only have access to guns, but they have a disregard for the safety of others," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Thanks to the dedication of our detectives and officers, who prove their commitment every day to making Tampa safer, ten guns are now out of the hands of juveniles and cannot be used to hurt a member of our community."

The teens arrested each face multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.