Tampa police search for man they say robbed local smoke shops at gunpoint

Two of the shops were in Tampa, and one was in Temple Terrace.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for a man they say robbed three different smoke shops in as many days in the Tampa area. And, they need your help identifying him.

According to officers, the same man robbed all three shops. They say the man targeted the cash registers and "Backwood" brand tobacco/cigars specifically.

The first armed robbery happened on Dec. 16 at Villain Smoke Shop on 4947 Broadway Ave in Tampa. The next was at Kings of Vapor on 6406 E. Fowler Ave in Temple Terrace on Dec. 17. The latest robbery happened Dec. 18 at Smoke Signals on 5128 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa.

Officers say the man wore a white construction helmet during the last two robberies.

Officers are also looking for an older model red Mercedes seen in the area of the Dec. 18 robbery. While they say they aren't sure if the car is involved, they'd like to speak with whoever was inside the car to see if they know anything that could help with the investigation.

Detectives are asking you to look closely at the surveillance video below, and if you have information that could help with the investigation to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-874-8477.