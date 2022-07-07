Arrest made in shooting death of missing 14-year-old girl

Police said cell phone evidence showed that Nilexia Alexander was inside the arrested man's car at the time of the murder.

TAMPA, Fla — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a young girl who went missing before she was found dead back in May.

According to Tampa detectives, they were able to connect 44-year-old Ronny Walker's car to the car that was in the area at the time of the murder of 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander. Police said the teen was a runaway from Temple Terrace who was known to spend time in the Jackson Heights area.

Authorities said her body was discovered on West Floribraska Avenue near North Highland Avenue after officers responded to a report of several gunshots being fired just before 4 a.m. on May 6.

In addition to Walker's car, they found cell phone evidence that placed Alexander inside the man's car around the time of the deadly shooting, Tampa police said in a press release. Detectives executed a search warrant on Walker's car and the evidence collected was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The results matched the 14-year-old's DNA.

Walker was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. According to arrest records, Walker is charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, to release more information on the homicide investigation.

Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson, Sgt. Mike Lippold, Nilexia's mother Ashley Alexander, Patricia Brown and J. Johnson of Rise Up For Peace and Andrew Warren will attend the press conference.

Back in May, the teen's mother, Ashley, described her daughter as someone who who loved reading and drawing. She sang and enjoyed a wide variety of music and clothes.