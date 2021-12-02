Man attacks elderly woman who was walking to work in Tampa

She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Warning: The above video is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.

Tampa police are trying to find the man who attacked an elderly woman as she walked to work early Thursday morning on North Nebraska Avenue.

He drove a dark-colored 2008-2012 Honda Accord and followed the woman before approaching and trying to proposition her, officers say.

She told him to leave her alone but tripped as she tried to run to a nearby business, according to law enforcement.

Police say the man caught up to her. Video shows him kicking and striking her in the head and upper body areas before driving off.

The Tampa Police Department says he is described as a Black man, who is possibly in his 30s. He's about six feet tall and 200 pounds with short, black hair. Detectives say he was wearing a tight black polo shirt with tan shorts and a pair of boots.

The woman was taken to a Tampa Bay area hospital with "serious injuries and multiple lacerations," police said.

"She currently remains hospitalized and is being closely monitored for possible cardiac injury stemming from a bruised heart as a result of the assault," police wrote in a statement.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.