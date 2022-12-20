Domestic violence incidents intensifies across Tampa Bay area during the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people in the Tampa Bay area died this week in domestic violence cases.
"It always feels like there’s more DV around the holidays, but the reality is it’s occurring everyday," the President and CEO of the Spring of Tampa Bay, Mindy Murphy, said. The Spring of Tampa Bay provides services for survivors of domestic violence and their children.
Murphy explained it’s the violence that intensifies this time of the year.
"I think the stress of the holidays and the idea we’re supposed to be happy and jolly," Murphy added.
It’s OK not to be "jolly" and Murphy also emphasizes, it’s OK to not be in a relationship where you’re not safe.
For friends and family, there are warning signs to look out for.
"They’re bowing out of activities and engagements. Saying 'oh you know, my partner wants to spend time just the two of us.' That’s a huge red flag," Murphy explained.
Murphy said any kind of violence in a relationship is also a red flag.
As for those in an abusive relationship, there is a way out.
"Hope is waiting for you on the other side," Murphy said.
There are 41 domestic violence shelters in Florida. All offering free resources for those who need it.
If you or someone you know is being victimized by domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Here in Florida, you can report abuse 24/7 by calling the Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873 or submitting a report online here.