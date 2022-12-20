Domestic violence incidents intensifies across Tampa Bay area during the holidays

Three people died this week in domestic violence incidents. Officials say the intensity of the violence increases this time of the year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people in the Tampa Bay area died this week in domestic violence cases.

One shooting happened in Sarasota and the other in Largo just days before Christmas.

"It always feels like there’s more DV around the holidays, but the reality is it’s occurring everyday," the President and CEO of the Spring of Tampa Bay, Mindy Murphy, said. The Spring of Tampa Bay provides services for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Murphy explained it’s the violence that intensifies this time of the year.

"I think the stress of the holidays and the idea we’re supposed to be happy and jolly," Murphy added.

It’s OK not to be "jolly" and Murphy also emphasizes, it’s OK to not be in a relationship where you’re not safe.

For friends and family, there are warning signs to look out for.

"They’re bowing out of activities and engagements. Saying 'oh you know, my partner wants to spend time just the two of us.' That’s a huge red flag," Murphy explained.

Murphy said any kind of violence in a relationship is also a red flag.

As for those in an abusive relationship, there is a way out.

"Hope is waiting for you on the other side," Murphy said.

There are 41 domestic violence shelters in Florida. All offering free resources for those who need it.