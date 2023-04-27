A Deeper Dive: The impacts of gun violence on the Tampa Bay area

Example video title will go here for this video

The deadly trend continues to grow in our area's biggest cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg. As more guns end up in the wrong hands, more lives are taken.

10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo is digging beyond the surface inside the two biggest cities in our area: Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Gun violence impacts thousands of Americans every year, with dozens of shootings taking the lives of people across Tampa Bay.

Brown was a father to a 5-year-old girl and the latest taken in Tampa by a pulled trigger. It's a new normal Tampa police officers are trying to stop. So far nine people have lost their lives to bullets in Tampa.

"Breathing is different without him. It's just something missing," Shanika Staten, the mother of 21-year-old Jaquan Brown, said.

Family after family in our community suffers a loss never easy to bear.

"My daughter is never coming back. You have to think about what you put the families through," LaMaria Smith, the mother of 21-year-old Savannah Mathis said after her daughter was killed in December 2021.

Her son was shot and killed riding a scooter just five minutes away from his home. You don't know the pain a family like hers feels until it hits home.

"I don't know what to think, I don't know what to feel. I'm numb," 13-year-old Ty'Quan Johnson's mom Clarareather Johnson said back in November 2021.

Crime reduction efforts : "We need everyone's help."

"It's working with the community," Tampa's Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw said. "It's not just the police department, we need everyone's help."

He said the department is on the right track and making progress despite the recent rise in shootings and deaths.

"Last year, our violent crime involving a firearm was down nearly 6%," Bercaw said.

When asked at what moment he realized shooting deaths were rising and starting to become a problem, he said the pandemic.

"The rise in violence was at that point and it wasn't just in the city, it was nationwide," Bercaw said. "Fortunately, in Tampa, we didn't experience it like other cities."

The city of Tampa started to see a gradual rise in deadly shootings over the last few years after seeing a dip in 2018. Nineteen people were killed in 2019. That number jumped to 35 in 2020, 37 the following year, then 38 in 2022.

The trend is almost reversed across the bridge in St. Petersburg

"The city has seen a decrease in violent crime, but you know, that could change tomorrow," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

At least seven people have been killed so far this year, one from a pulled trigger. His department saw a sharp increase during the pandemic after seeing a decline from 2018 to 2020. After 10 people were shot and killed in 2020, 30 people were killed in 2021.

"I mean, every time you'd turn around, someone was being cited with some innocent people that were being shot and killed in our city," Holloway said.

He said it was time for people to put the guns down and have the conversation back when K'Mia Simmons was shot and killed in the passenger seat of the car while holding her baby. Her 3-year-old was in the back seat. The 21-year-old's death marked the city.

"Think about what that 3 or 4-year-old's got to live with for the rest of his life," Holloway said. "It was to the point where yeah, I was just frustrated and said 'we've got to stop this. We got to stop this now.'"

In 2022, the department cut down homicides by almost half with 16 people killed. St. Pete's crackdown started with more officers on the street. The GRIT, or Gun Response Investigation Team, was created to respond to shooting calls.

"They will canvass the area to see if there are any witnesses and the most important thing, they will look for shell casings," Holloway said. "So we can see what type of weapons are being used and we can tell you if that gun was used at that scene, another scene and where these guns are being used throughout the city."

Detectives learned the majority of shootings were happening because of drug deals. Their tracking led to a takedown of groups profiting from their sales.