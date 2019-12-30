TAMPA, Fla. — Police say they've caught a man who robbed four gas stations in the Tampa Bay area.

According to investigators, Samuel Jerome Smith, 26, walked into the businesses with a handgun and demand cash before driving away.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers doing proactive patrols around local convenience stores spotted him early Monday morning and decided he matched the description of the robber. As they were following Smith, they say he robbed a gas station on West Hillsborough Avenue.

Police and deputies arrested Smith on Belle Chase Circle. They say the gun used in the robbery was under the driver's seat of the car.

He later confessed to the three other robberies, according to law enforcement.

Smith was charged with four counts of armed robbery.

