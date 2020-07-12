App launches to help fight human trafficking in Tampa Bay

It can be used to relay information to the police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Interstate 4 corridor is considered a prime target for human trafficking. In an attempt to turn things around, a Tampa Bay task force is rolling out a new piece of technology.

On Monday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told those who have been trafficked that help is on the way.

"We are here for you. Your voice is being heard. We're there -- we're ready to rescue you if you're ready to come home to your family," Holloway said.

And to those who are holding people captive: "This task force is still coming for you, and we will find you."

The task force has launched a new app to help get law enforcement get the information they need for an investigation. Just search "Tampa Bay human trafficking" in your App Store.

You can tell the police if you're under someone's control or whether you see something that doesn't look right.

A year ago, St. Petersburg Police received a grant worth more than $740,000 to start this task force that has opened more than 100 new cases, leading to more than 30 arrests.

What other people are reading right now:

