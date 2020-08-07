Tampa high school coach accused of sexual misconduct with a student

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone else who has information or may have been victimized by him to reach out.

TAMPA, Fla. — A coach at Tampa Bay Technical High School has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

Reginald Lawrence, 48, was charged on Tuesday with six counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor. He is listed as the student success coach on Tampa Bay Tech's guidance staff page on the school's website. He is also the head coach of the school's varsity girl's basketball team.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says back in 2016, Lawrence had sexual relations with a student six different times at his home. At the time, the student attended Tampa Bay Tech and has since graduated.

He is currently being held in jail.

The sheriff's office asks if you have any information on this case, or were victimized by Lawrence, to call them at (813) 247-8200.

"Students trusted this man as their coach, and as a parent myself, I am absolutely disgusted," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Nobody should ever have their childhood ripped from them as this young victim did. After years of suffering, I applaud the victim for coming forward so this man could face the consequences for his despicable actions."

Hillsborough County Schools said Lawrence worked for the district since 1999 and had no previous complaints or investigations. The district confirmed he was the student success coach at Tampa Bay Tech and the girls' basketball coach.

“We are shocked and deeply troubled by these charges. Our parents expected this individual to protect their children and he broke that trust. He will not be returning to our campus and is on administrative leave pending termination," the district said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

