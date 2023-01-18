Tampa high school student accused of having loaded gun on campus

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from a high school in Tampa is accused of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday, police say.

At about 11:30 a.m., a student from Blake High School notified the administrative staff that the 16-year-old may have brought a gun to school, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The school's resource officer and security on campus were reportedly immediately alerted of the situation. They then confronted the teen in his classroom and brought him out to the hallway.

Police say they found a gun placed in his waistband. The teen said he was not going to create any sort of threat to the school or other students and that he brought the gun from home, authorities say.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property. 10 Tampa Bay is withholding the student's name due to his age.