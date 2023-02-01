Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m Sunday, and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.

Police say good Samaritans provided first aid to the teenager before first responders arrived.

Tampa police say that, according to "early reports," two groups of people got into some sort of altercation that escalated before gunshots were fired.

The person that law enforcement is searching for is described as being in his mid-to-late teens and is somewhere between 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, TPD said in a news release.

At the time of the shooting, he was reportedly wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and black sneakers.

"Detectives are speaking with witnesses and checking with nearby businesses to gather evidence needed to identity and apprehend the suspect," TPD said in a statement.