TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have arrested a Pennsylvania man after they say he hit and killed a bicyclist before taking off.

A bicyclist was riding on N. Gomez Ave., in Tampa, when they turned onto W. Gray St. into the path of the driver’s Jeep. The Jeep hit the bicyclist, throwing them from the bike and killing them.

That’s when police say the driver of the Jeep, 22-year-old Seth Lapensohn, did not stay at the scene.

Nearly an hour later Lapensohn returned to the crash site in his damaged Jeep and admitted to his involvement in the crash, according to police.

Officers said that Lapensohn appeared to be under the influence and a DUI investigation began.

Lapensohn was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and misdemeanor DUI for when he returned to the scene.

The crash is still under an active investigation as police determine any other contributing factors to the crash.

