Man killed in Tampa shooting; police investigating

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday in the area of North 34th Street and East Emma Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are working to find out who shot and killed a man early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of North 34th Street and East Emma Street.

Officers said they responded to the area after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system. They arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the police department.

The investigation is ongoing.