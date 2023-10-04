Man killed in Tampa shooting; police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are working to find out who shot and killed a man early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of North 34th Street and East Emma Street.
Officers said they responded to the area after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system. They arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the police department.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or through the TampaPD app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted for a possible cash reward through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.