Tampa detectives work to identify 2-time bank robber

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are working to identify a man who they say robbed the same bank twice.

On Tuesday, an unknown Black man went inside a Fifth Third Bank located at 1901 Swann Avenue W, a media alert from Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay explains.

The man reportedly handed the bank teller a note demanding money. He then fled from the bank after receiving the cash in an early 2000's model blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, the alert says.

The accused robber is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. He was wearing a tan button-down shirt, tan pants, a red hat, one white and one yellow shoe with a ski mask.

Detectives believe the man robbed the same bank less than a month ago on Feb. 18, the agency explains.

There is a reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown man.

Anyone with information about this case can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477. People can also report anonymously online here.