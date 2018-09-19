TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police detectives are trying to figure out who fatally shot a teen on Sept. 3

Tesean Blue, 18, was shot around 8:30 p.m. and later died at Tampa General Hospital.

Detectives say an unknown person shot Blue while he was riding his bike south on Banyan Avenue from 13th Street North in Tampa. After being shot, he fell off the bicycle near the intersection of N. Brooks Street and E. Wilma Street.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

