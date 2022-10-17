Tampa police: Bullet hits middle school door in drive-by shooting

No students were near and no classes were ongoing in the area, according to police. The school faces no threat.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday after a bullet hit the door of a middle school.

Gunshot detector system ShotSpotter reported the sound of multiple gunshots around 9 a.m. near Orange Grove Middle Magnet, located at 3415 North 16th St. As officers were on the way there, a call came in about a shooting at a home off of East 27th Avenue, just across the street from the school.

Police explained they were able to talk to a man who said the shooter drove by his home "firing several shots at the house." As an act of self-defense, the man reportedly shot back at the car.

The police department says no one was hurt and no homes were struck by the gunfire, but one round hit an exterior door at the middle school.

"The door, which was locked, leads to a stairwell that is not in operation," the agency explains. "The space is used for storage."

No students were nearby and no classes were ongoing in the area at the time, according to police. The school faces no threat.