Tampa law enforcement agencies make 65 DUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

Agencies worked together on Operation Safe and Sober to crack down on people who were under the influence while driving or boating over the Memorial Day weekend.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says — with the help of other agencies in the Tampa area — they made over 60 stops for cars and boats who were driving under the influence during the Memorial Day weekend.

The sheriff's office, in collaboration with Florida Highway Patrol and police departments in Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City, was part of its initiative to successfully complete "Operation Safe and Sober," which cracked down on people who were under the influence while driving or boating over the Memorial Day weekend, the agency said in a news release.

"There were 61 impaired drivers and four impaired boat operators arrested this weekend thanks to the diligent efforts of Hillsborough County law enforcement," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "That's 65 opportunities for your loved ones to have been injured, over even worse, killed. I am grateful to the men and women that patrolled our streets and waterways that kept our community safe this Memorial Day weekend."

The operation ran from May 26 through May 29 as law enforcement agencies conducted 1,130 stops regarding impaired drivers.

"I am certain that our county-wide approach to arrest those who chose to drink and drive saved many lives over the long holiday weekend,” Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “No matter what day you choose to celebrate, please do so responsibly. Cabs and ride-share services are available year-round, so there is never any excuse for driving while impaired.

"It is irresponsible behavior that puts lives at risk 100% of the time. Do not get behind the wheel if you’re not able to secure a safe ride home, no matter the circumstances.”

The sheriff's office says, unfortunately, two drownings occurred on Saturday from people out on a boat on the waters.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incidents that occurred this weekend. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families," Chronister said in a statement. "The safety of our community members, both on land and water, is of utmost importance. We will continue to enhance water safety measures, raise awareness about potential risks, and hold all parties accountable to ensure that everyone can enjoy our beautiful waters safely."

In a separate incident on Saturday, deputies say an HCSO patrol car was hit by a drunk driver.

Nathan Knieps, 66, was arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed into the patrol car. Authorities say the deputy was out of the car conducting a traffic stop when it was struck.

"As your Sheriff, it angers me to witness the consequences of a drunk driver's reckless actions, especially when innocent lives, including our own dedicated deputies, are put in harm's way," Chronister said in a statement. "When I received the call about this incident, my heart sank knowing how grave this situation could have been.

"This serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers posed by impaired driving, as even our own dedicated deputies are not immune to its devastating effects."

The total number of arrests each agency made as a whole can be seen below:

Traffic stops: 1,130

Citations: 137

Warnings: 1,001

DUI arrests: 61

Other arrests: 35