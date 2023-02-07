Deputies identify man wanted in connection to shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating the 32-year-old accused of the deadly shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend at a Shell gas station in Tampa.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Wayne Williams II for first-degree murder while engaged in carjacking, armed carjacking (great bodily harm/death), attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The 32-year-old has other unrelated outstanding arrest warrants, including:

Possession of cannabis of less than 20 grams

Resisting officer without violence

Trafficking in illegal drugs 4 to 14 grams

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of contempt of court (child support)

"Williams is believed to be transient within the Tampa area," the sheriff's office explained in a new release. "Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating him."

Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a call about a shooting.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived at the Shell gas station they found one man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigating deputies learned that Williams shot the passenger in the vehicle and attacked the driver before fleeing the gas station in the driver's car, according to a news release.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was quickly recovered nearby by deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

10 Tampa Bay's BriShon Mitchell contributed to this report.