Two men accused in attack; police say they followed a 61-year-old off a HART bus

They stole a purse and ran off, according to investigators.
TAMPA, Fla. — Police are looking for two men who they say attacked somebody last month in Tampa.

Back on Nov. 24, officers say the two men in the photos below followed a 61-year-old off a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus at the intersection of 22nd Street North and Link Street. They assaulted the person, stole a purse and ran away, according to law enforcement.

If you recognize these two men, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS or click here to submit a tip online. Reference case #20-537828.

