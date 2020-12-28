Two men accused in attack; police say they followed a 61-year-old off a HART bus

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are looking for two men who they say attacked somebody last month in Tampa.
Back on Nov. 24, officers say the two men in the photos below followed a 61-year-old off a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus at the intersection of 22nd Street North and Link Street. They assaulted the person, stole a purse and ran away, according to law enforcement.
If you recognize these two men, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS or click here to submit a tip online. Reference case #20-537828.
- Trump signs massive funding bill into law, includes $600 stimulus checks
- The second stimulus check: When to expect it, how much you will get
- Amazon training 29 million people for better jobs
- Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of killing a Tampa woman
- Police camera captures moment downtown Nashville bomb went off
- Here's what holiday items you can and can't recycle
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter