An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man died in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Tampa Heights neighborhood, according to police.

The gunman, authorities add, remained on the scene.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. to the area of North Tampa Street and Indiana Avenue on reports of a person who heard gunshots, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Police found a man in his 30s who had died.